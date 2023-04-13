Realistic mock DUI scenario held at Palmyra High School

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - With prom coming up, schools in the Tri-States are teaching kids about the dangers of drunk driving.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of students gathered for a mock DUI that was held at Palmyra High School.

The scene involved teens who played roles of injured or dead victims in collision.

“The reason for the mock traffic crash was not to scare the kids or instill fear in them,” said officer Aristen Rathbone with the Palmyra Police Dept. “It was to bring awareness for what could happen when the reality with DWI traffic crashes and what could happen to them and their family if it does occur.”

Real first responders such as the police, fire and EMS departments came in their trucks, ambulances and even a chopper arrived on scene. To add more realism to the scenario, adults played the parts of devastated parents.

“The impact it has on us is heartbreaking, too, when we have to make those notifications that someone’s loved one is gone because of a mistake that somebody made that could have easily not been made,” Rathbone said.

After the scene, Hannibal student Breahnna Parsons shared her own tragedy about her brother-in-law to-be who was killed in a semi collision.

“It’s really important to find somebody to take you home,” Parsons said. “If you don’t have anybody then just call your parents. I would rather be grounded than dead.”

Parsons was the one who made the event possible.

Rathbone said they plan to do more real life scenarios.

