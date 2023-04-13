Weather Alert: Red Flag Warning, should postpone outdoor burns

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM - 8 PM today for Lee County in Iowa, Clark and Scotland County in Missouri, and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois. This means that all outdoor burns should be postponed. South winds of 15 - 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and low relative humidity levels as low as 21% will produce an increased risk of fire danger today. Fires can spread rapidly and be very difficult to control in these conditions. Outdoor burning should be avoided and moved to a different day, even if you are not under this warning. By later this evening/tonight, the winds will diminish and relative humidity levels will rise, eliminating the fire danger.

Even if you are not in the warning area, we will all have an increased risk of fire danger today. Outdoor burns should be avoided. (maxuser | WGEM)

We have another pleasant start to the day, with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. The large area of high pressure that has been influencing our forecast over the past several days will continue to do so today. I am expecting abundant sunshine, with just some very thin upper-level cirrus clouds from time to time. Winds will be coming out of the south at 10 - 15 mph with gusts of 20 - 25 mph. The sunshine and southerly winds will push our daytime highs into the low 80s. It will be another great day to get outside and enjoy, but again, we need to avoid all outdoor burning. We will have mostly clear skies tonight with mild nighttime lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, but we will have just a bit more clouds. Winds will be out of the south again with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs are expected to get close to 80°.

The blocking pattern that has been keeping our forecast stagnant will begin to weaken over the next two days. This will allow for a cold front to move through the area this weekend. This front will bring us the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

