Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday

Weather Alert - Severe weather is possible Saturday
Weather Alert - Severe weather is possible Saturday(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another warm day in store for the region on Friday with high temperatures once again, topping out near 80. Southerly wind flow will increase throughout the day on Saturday and even with a partly cloudy sky at times we may see temperatures top out in the low 80s. As Saturday wears on, we will see cloud cover thicken and the potential for rain showers and even thunderstorms develop. It is possible Saturday to see strong to severe storms develop. The threat is stronger across southeastern portions of the Tri-State area, in particular Pike County and Scott County, Illinois. Right now the main threats would be large hail and damaging wind, and while we cannot rule out tornadic activity, the threat is not as great. Look out for a cool day on Sunday behind the cold front with high temperatures that may not reach the 50-degree mark this cool air Is short-lived as we will see high temperatures back up in the mid-60s on Monday and in the 70s on Tuesday and near 80 Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel...
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel Moves By The Palmyra School Board
Timothy Bliefnick, right, and his attorney, Casey Schnack, listen to proceedings Wednesday at...
Judge orders up to $10,000 from county to aid Bliefnick defense
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: April 12, 2023

Latest News

Even if you are not in the warning area, we will all have an increased risk of fire danger...
Weather Alert: Red Flag Warning, should postpone outdoor burns
Rain looks likely Saturday night
Warm and dry for now
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday