Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another warm day in store for the region on Friday with high temperatures once again, topping out near 80. Southerly wind flow will increase throughout the day on Saturday and even with a partly cloudy sky at times we may see temperatures top out in the low 80s. As Saturday wears on, we will see cloud cover thicken and the potential for rain showers and even thunderstorms develop. It is possible Saturday to see strong to severe storms develop. The threat is stronger across southeastern portions of the Tri-State area, in particular Pike County and Scott County, Illinois. Right now the main threats would be large hail and damaging wind, and while we cannot rule out tornadic activity, the threat is not as great. Look out for a cool day on Sunday behind the cold front with high temperatures that may not reach the 50-degree mark this cool air Is short-lived as we will see high temperatures back up in the mid-60s on Monday and in the 70s on Tuesday and near 80 Wednesday.

