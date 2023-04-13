WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 11) Palmyra Lady Panthers Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Will Not Return To The Bench Next Season At PHS

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Jason Harper announced Wednesday that Tim Southers’ teaching and varsity girls’ basketball contract would not be renewed for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Harper stated the board voted 7-0 not to renew at the Tuesday night board meeting.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Mr. Harper on Tuesday evening after the Board Meeting came to a close for his thoughts on all the coaching changes that continue to develop at PHS. We’ll have an update...

