WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 11) Palmyra Lady Panthers Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Will Not Return To The Bench Next Season At PHS

Palmyra Board Of Education Votes Not To Renew Coach Southers Contract For Next Season In The Flower City!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Jason Harper announced Wednesday that Tim Southers’ teaching and varsity girls’ basketball contract would not be renewed for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Harper stated the board voted 7-0 not to renew at the Tuesday night board meeting.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Mr. Harper on Tuesday evening after the Board Meeting came to a close for his thoughts on all the coaching changes that continue to develop at PHS. We’ll have an update...

