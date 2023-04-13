WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 11) New Palmyra Panthers Head Football Coach Dalton Hill Holds A “Meet & Greet” In “The Flower City!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - New Palmyra Panthers head football coach Dalton Hill understands the challenges that he faces in trying to rebuild a once proud football program. A program that has been drawn into controversy this offseason due to various allegations. Despite the hurdles, Hill forges ahead each day trying to establish new relationships that will hopefully draw a few more perspective players to the turf once August rolls around.

One of the steps in building those “new associations” on campus took place this evening. An old school “Meet & Greet” was held inside the school gym for parents and students that wanted to know more about Coach Hill and the direction he hopes to take the PHS football program in the years ahead.

The Palmyra R-1 School District just recently hired Coach Hill as the school’s new top field general for the 2023-24 school year. The move came after former head coach Tyler Krietemeyer recently resigned from the top post before ever coaching the Panthers in one game as the head of the program.

Hill moves up to head coach after being hired originally as the Panthers new head strength and conditioning coach. Last year, Hill served as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator for the Tigers of Mark Twain High School.

