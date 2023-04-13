WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel Moves By The Palmyra School Board
First Year PHS Lady Panthers Head Coach Lead The Squad To A (21-7) Record Last Season
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Tim Southers shared that he was indeed “shocked” upon learning the news that he would not be returning for a second year at the helm of the girls basketball program at Palmyra High School next season. That decision was made after a vote taken last night during a meeting held by the Palmyra R-1 School Board in “The Show Me State.”
Southers, a coaching veteran with 25 years of experience under his belt working with student-athletes, stopped by the WGEM Studios Wednesday evening to offer a few thoughts on the current situation he now faces in “The Flower City.”
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.