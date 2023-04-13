WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel Moves By The Palmyra School Board

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Tim Southers shared that he was indeed “shocked” upon learning the news that he would not be returning for a second year at the helm of the girls basketball program at Palmyra High School next season. That decision was made after a vote taken last night during a meeting held by the Palmyra R-1 School Board in “The Show Me State.”

Southers, a coaching veteran with 25 years of experience under his belt working with student-athletes, stopped by the WGEM Studios Wednesday evening to offer a few thoughts on the current situation he now faces in “The Flower City.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

