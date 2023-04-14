Another gorgeous day today, but there is a chance of storms tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning a little warmer with very mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It feels pretty good out there! (Typically this time of year, we start off the morning in the low 40s.) We will have another warm and beautiful day. We are starting off the day mostly clear, with just a few clouds scattered throughout the area. Into the afternoon though, I am expecting lots of blue skies with hardly no clouds. Then later this evening, some thin upper-level clouds will arrive. Winds will come out of the south at about 5 - 10 mph. So it will not be as breezy as yesterday. With the warmer start to the morning, lots of sunshine, and southerly winds daytime highs will have us feeling like early summer again. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. If you have plans this evening/tonight, it will be fantastic out there. At 6 PM, temperatures will still be near 80°. Lows later tonight will be warm for this time of year, in the 50s to low 60s.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow due to a cold front that looks to bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Please note, tomorrow will not be a big severe weather day for us! But that does not mean we stop paying attention. We could have a few strong to severe storms. Here is how the day looks to unfold as of right now. By tomorrow morning, some of our rapid refresh models show a broken line of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through our area. While we can not rule out some hail and heavy downpours with these morning storms, the primary threat for severe thunderstorms will be later in the evening. After the morning showers/storms clear, we will have decreasing clouds and skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Later in the evening and night, the cold front will begin to move through. At that time, a broader line of showers and thunderstorms will move through. These storms could produce some large hail and/or some strong wind gusts.

