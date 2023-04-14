Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 14, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Deana Smith

Norma Loos

Ron Starr

Grady Epperson

Brad Allen

Tonya Dean

Joe Walker

Stan Lentz

Sammy Woodrum

Tori Snyder

Dian Tate

Evelyn Thomas

Nick Terwelp

Steve Sweney

Tracy Goewey

Randy Miles

Chris Alford

Karl Albertson

ANNIVERSARIES

Tanner & Ashley Meyer

Roger & Kathy Stuckman

Matt & Elizabeth Bailey

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.