Chaddock awarded Human Services Investment Grant

By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker, the Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced over $14 million in awards to 70 human services providers throughout Illinois.

One of those recipients is Chaddock Attachment and Trauma Services which received a $246,500 grant.

The grants are being provided through the Human Services Capital Investment Grant program. which is designed to social service providers address physical construction and accessibility needs.

“Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, I am proud to announce that we are awarding more than $14 million to 70 human services organizations from 24 counties up and down the state to address much-needed infrastructure improvements,” Pritzker said. “Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services. Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment.”

This program is the first of its kind as non-profits have not previously had the opportunity to receive capital construction funds. 70 organizations in 24 counties in Illinois received $50,000-$250,000 through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The money will go towards capital improvements that are much-needed by each non-profit.

