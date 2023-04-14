Doyle Manufacturing holding the Doyle Difference Event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Doyle Manufacturing in Palmyra Missouri welcomes you and your family to join them for an open house on April 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Doyle Difference Event is not only an opportunity to see what a career at Doyle would be like but it’s also a chance to see what Doyle Manufacturing is all about.

Vice President of Personnel Catie Doyle-Dancer says they are opening their doors for potential employees to talk with management, complete a weld test if interested, and sit down for an interview.

They also welcome families to tour the facility and take part in face painting, a photo booth and inflatable axe throwing.

“We’ve not had something like this that is open to the community to come and take a tour and have an event that’s family-friendly,” said Catie, “We’re excited to open up our doors, and really just show off what we believe is the Doyle Difference.”

Breakfast will be provided by Rebel Pig, and for lunch, they will be having an all-American BBQ.

If you would like more information, you can contact Doyle Manufacturing at (217) 222 1592 or you can email Catie at catiedoyle@doylemfg.com

