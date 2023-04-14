Enchanted Books holding grand opening

QUINCY (WGEM) - Enchanted Books, formerly known as Codex Books, is under new ownership and is having a grand opening.

Jennifer Tournear, the new owner of Enchanted Books, was the general manager of Codex Books and said her and her husband jumped at the opportunity to keep a book store local.

She said along with the genres that was formerly offered, they expanded the children’s section by offering more books for younger readers, as well as more history and graphic novels.

“No matter what it is that you’re looking for, I like to think that we have something that we can offer everybody no matter who it is that comes through those doors,” said Tournear. “To keep it local and to support local, I love being down here with the district.”

The grand opening for Enchanted Books is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

