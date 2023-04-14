Enchanted Books holding grand opening

By Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Enchanted Books, formerly known as Codex Books, is under new ownership and is having a grand opening.

Jennifer Tournear, the new owner of Enchanted Books, was the general manager of Codex Books and said her and her husband jumped at the opportunity to keep a book store local.

She said along with the genres that was formerly offered, they expanded the children’s section by offering more books for younger readers, as well as more history and graphic novels.

“No matter what it is that you’re looking for, I like to think that we have something that we can offer everybody no matter who it is that comes through those doors,” said Tournear. “To keep it local and to support local, I love being down here with the district.”

The grand opening for Enchanted Books is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel...
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel Moves By The Palmyra School Board
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: April 12, 2023
Timothy Bliefnick, right, and his attorney, Casey Schnack, listen to proceedings Wednesday at...
Judge orders up to $10,000 from county to aid Bliefnick defense

Latest News

Enchanted Books holding grand opening
Enchanted Books holding grand opening
City accepts $2.6M bid for Payson Avenue reconstruction
City accepts $2.6M bid for Payson Avenue reconstruction
Illinois EPA to issue loan for Village of Lima water project
100th Anniversary Quincy Art Center
The Quincy Art Center Celebrating 100th Anniversary