Hannibal community forum held to discuss Comprehensive School Improvement Plan

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Community members joined administrators, board members and other stakeholders to help shape the Hannibal Public School District’s five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) during a community forum Thursday evening in the Hannibal High School cafeteria.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Hannibal Courier-Post, Mary Hendrix-Harris, with St. Louis-based Education Plus, presented statistics and shared data to encourage questions and guide the next steps for the CSIP formulation process.

Several attendees posed questions throughout the presentation, examining trends and observing how the district measured favorably in numerous areas compared to similar districts and state findings.

The district’s Steering Committee consists of 20 members, including teacher representatives from professional organizations, administrators, Board of Education members, local business representatives and partnering community agencies.

The committee determined key topics in four areas:

Strengths in the district.

Weaknesses to address.

Improvement opportunities.

External threats that affected the education environment.

After Hendrix-Harris presented the data, everyone had the chance to contribute ideas for each of the four topic areas.

Attendees then each took the opportunity to apply a suggestion for each of the four areas, sticking their submission to the corresponding signs on the walls.

After, attendees used colored stickers to identify submissions that should be prioritized in the CSIP development process, along with and topics that they felt should not be included.

Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown was enthusiastic about the process, noting how everyone got the chance to be an active part of the process.

“She does it with a lot of different districts so, she has a lot of different perspectives that she brings in, that she can say, ‘Hey, this is maybe what I’ve heard, or this is how they’re doing it,’ so it’s been really beneficial to us in this process,” Brown said.

Brown said the priorities identified during the meeting would be assessed as subcommittees formed.

He encouraged anyone who is interested in being involved in the process to contact him by calling 573-221-1258 or emailing spbrown@hannibal60.com.

