Hearing set for Adams County judge who made controversial ruling in sexual assault case

QUINCY (WGEM) - The hearing before the Illinois Courts Commission will happen for the Adams County judge who made a contoversial ruling in a sexual assault case.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Whig, during a pre-hearing conference Thursday, officials set the hearing for Judge Robert Adrian for November 8.

Officials said they expect it to last up to three days.

In October 2021, Adrian found Drew Clinton, 18, guilty of criminal sexual assault during a bench trial.

Clinton faced a four-year minimum prison sentence after serving about 5 months in jail. Adrian later overturned his verdict.

The Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint that said Adrian prevented Clinton from serving a mandatory sentence, retaliated against a prosecutor for agreeing with critical comments about him and gave false testimony.

If the commission sustains the board’s complaints, it can issue sanctions, including removal.

