Hospital Report: April 14, 2023

Deaths:

Suzanna Catherine Pashia, age 78, of Hannibal, died on April 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Gregory D. Griffin, age 73, of Quincy, died on April 11 at Blessing Hospital.

Ardith “Ardie” J. Wells, age 74, of Quincy, died on April 13 in her home.

Ty Tim Courtney, age 61, of Lewistown, Mo died on April 12 in his home.

Births:

Hunter Richard and Grace Stabile of Baylis, Griggsville, Il welcomed a boy.

