How to get your air conditioner ready for warm weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s that time of the year again when the weather is getting warmer and you may be thinking about turning on the air conditioner.

Peters Heating and Air Service Technician William Robison said you can start by cleaning or replacing your filter and cleaning off the AC unit itself.

After that, Robinson recommends calling a technician to take a look at the electrical components within the unit.

He said if something doesn’t look right, don’t attempt to fix it yourself, have a certified technician look instead.

Robison also recommends having your AC unit looked at least once a year.

