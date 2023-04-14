Illinois EPA to issue loan for Village of Lima water project

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced on Monday it was issuing $85,956,802 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts including a project in the Village of Lima.

According to the Illinois EPA, Lima will be connecting to a new water source. The project includes the construction of an interconnect to mains owned and maintained by the ABS Water Co-Op, from which Lima will purchase finished water.

The project is receiving disadvantaged community principal forgiveness as well as small system compliance assistance principal forgiveness. The loan principal will not need to be repaid. The amount of the loan is $678,867.95 with principal forgiveness of $678,867.95.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. A total of $13,326,437 in loan forgiveness was provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

“Communities throughout Illinois are facing significant challenges as they address aging infrastructure, and Illinois EPA is pleased to provide financial assistance to so many of them to help with those efforts,” said Director John J. Kim. “So far in fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $232 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and there are more communities in line to receive future funding from the program. These funds not only provide for safe drinking water and protect our water resources, but they also bring good jobs to each community.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects. Both programs provide funding at a low interest rate of just 1.24% for State FY23. These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for State FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

A complete list of FY23 third quarter loan recipients is below:

County Recipient Description Amount Principal Forgiveness Adams Village of Lima The Village will be connecting to a new water source. The project includes the construction of an interconnect to mains owned and maintained by the ABS Water Co-Op, from which the Village will purchase finished water. The project is receiving disadvantaged community principal forgiveness as well as small system compliance assistance principal forgiveness. The loan principal will not need to be repaid. $678,867.95 $678,867.95 Cook Metropolitan Water Reclamation District The District will repair roof slabs, floor slabs, walls, beams, and columns in the A/B and C/D service tunnels. The project includes repairs or replacement of deteriorated supports for air mains, pipe racks, and other utilities. A waterproof membrane will be applied to all accessible exterior tunnel walls and roof surfaces. The existing ventilation system will be upgraded and galvanic anodes will be installed to minimize corrosion. This project will extend the useful life of the service tunnels and ensure they operate properly. $29,738,288.75 DeWitt Clinton Sanitary District The District will make multiple improvements to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) processes. This project will allow the District to replace deteriorated equipment and upgrade treatment processes so the WWTP will meet stricter phosphorus effluent limits anticipated in the near future. $14,460,980.00 $4,338,294.00 Franklin City of West Frankfort The City will replace 1,424 water meters, install a new meter reading system, and related appurtenances. The project will allow the City to upgrade their water meters and better account for water usage. $688,790.24 $344,395.12 Grundy/Will Village of Diamond The Village will replace 579 old lead-containing water meters. Any lead piping or lead components identified during meter replacement will also be replaced. $335,692.98 $167,846.49 Jackson Elverado Water District The District will repaint and repair its 100,000-gallon elevated water tank on Dowell Road. The exterior of the tank will be sandblasted and recoated. The District has already repaid a loan for repainting the interior of the tank and now intends to repaint the exterior. $333,009.67 $166,504.83 Macoupin Village of Nilwood The Village will construct a 75,000-gallon elevated storage tank, demolish the existing elevated storage tank, and install approximately 159 water meters, a meter reading system, and other related appurtenances. The project will allow the Village to continue to provide customers with an adequate supply of drinking water and better account for water usage. $2,327,539.25 $1,163,769.63 Montgomery City of Nokomis The City will replace nearly 9,000 linear feet of water main. Rehabilitation work at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will include upgrades to the water softener system. Some water main located within Nokomis is over 100 years old, and water main breaks are common at these locations. Upgrades to the distribution system and treatment plant will extend the useful life and allow for a more dependable supply of potable water to residents. $2,891,210.77 $1,208,971.50 Union City of Jonesboro The City will rehabilitate a 261,000-gallon standpipe. This will include pressure washing, sealant, and bolt cap replacement, new appurtenances, and the installation of passive cathodic protection. $515,576.04 $257,788.02 Vermilion Danville Sanitary District The District will install two blowers, a sludge pump, and a new screening conveyor. The project includes the replacement of three screw pumps, two screw motors, a new grit removal system, and the conversion of eight aeration tanks into tanks with anoxic/anaerobic, anaerobic, and aerobic zones. The District will also rehabilitate the existing digester and outfall system. $24,526,930.41 $5,000,000.00 Winnebago City of Rockford The City will install a new pump at Well 34 and construct a new water treatment plant. The project includes additional piping, controls, and appurtenances, which will allow the City to continue providing safe drinking water to residents. $9,459,916.51 TOTAL $85,956,802.57 $13,326,437.54

