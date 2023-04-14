Illinois, Missouri legislators discuss healthcare with Blessing-Rieman nursing students

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday morning, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences held their third annual Lunch with Legislators.

Dozens of soon-to-be graduates were gathered at the Spring Lake Country Club to learn what healthcare legislation is being considered in Illinois and Missouri and how it may affect them.

“We do this because some of our graduates do cross over the river to Hannibal, St. Louis,” said Blessing-Rieman President Brenda Beshears. “So we do try to expose them to both sides. And it also helps them to see the differences in legislation in the two different states.”

Students had the opportunity to voice their opinions to Illinois State Legislators Randy Frese and C.D. Davidsmeyer and Missouri State Legislator Greg Sharpe.

“Healthcare is such a huge issue in the nation currently,” Beshears said. “And it’s so important for nurses and healthcare providers to let their legislators know what their issues are on the frontlines.”

Senior Charlotte Horman said she and other peers were looking forward to voicing their concerns with Frese.

“In Illinois, there’s a difficulty getting out certificates to us in a timely manner,” Horman said. “It’s good to talk with him about how to combat that and what we can do in the future to make sure that nurses get their licenses as soon as possible.”

Another key point of discussion was the debate of compact states which legally permits nurses to get a multi-state license. Right now, Missouri is a compact state while Illinois is not.

