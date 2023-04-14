Leadership qualities separated incoming QU basketball HOFer Rasaan Hall from the rest

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was late February 1994 and the Quincy University men’s basketball team knew it had secured the school’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Div. II Tournament.

Still, Coach Steve Hawkins sensed underlying tension within the team. So he decided to call a team meeting with just a few regular season games remaining.

One of the players spoke up, saying he had enough of 6-foot-5 junior guard Rasaan Hall’s demands about complete concentration and sacrifice for the team as it related to effort. The player spoke his mind in the meeting to express his displeasure with the way that Hall barked at his teammates to get them to play harder and smarter.

Hawkins listened but didn’t have to say a word.

Tom Lepper, the 6-foot-9 sophomore center from Quincy High, was shaking his head vehemently in disagreement as his teammate spoke. Then Lepper stood up.

“What are you even talking about right now?” Lepper asked his disgruntled teammate. “This man has led us all year long. Now isn’t the time to stop him; it’s the time to listen the most.”

With that, the tone of the team meeting turned and eventually came to a conclusion, the rancor subsided and the Hawks finished strong, eventually losing a monumental 105-98 decision to Oakland (Mich.) University in one of the most memorable games before a frenzied, sold out Pepsi Arena in the postseason tournament.

The team was one of the best in school history, finishing 19-9 in just Hawkins third season as coach.

“0h yeah, I remember that meeting,” Hall said with a laugh, recalling the locker room incident nearly 30 years ago. “I just felt we had a chance to have a magical season and we needed to limit the distractions, it got pretty heated. But it was at a pivotal point in the season and we needed to all be on board.”

Because of his leadership abilities on and off the court as well as his tenacity as a defender and 3-point shooting ability, Hall will be one of 11 individuals inducted into the Quincy University Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Room in the Health and Fitness Center.

It didn’t hurt either that he was named DII All-American Honorable Mention by Basketball Bulletin his senior season.

“Many players have some of the traits he had as a player and/or student,” Hawkins said. “What set Rasaan aside was his ability to lead. He was fearless. He loved competing in everything he did. This intensity trickled down to the team. It didn’t matter if it was practice or a game. He had no problem getting in a teammate’s face to let him know he wasn’t doing his job. It normally had to do with Rasaan’s incredibly high standard for playing hard.

“This leadership trait was recognized by all that he played with. He was an alpha in a locker room of alphas. Rasaan had the ability to do something which can’t be taught. He was feared, respected, and liked by his teammates all at the same time.”

Despite all the success the team had in Hall’s two years, winning 42 of 58 games with two national tournament appearances, Hall says it’s tough to remember specific games as such. He says it’s more about the overall experience of his three years (he was a grad assistant coach for one year) he spent on the QU campus.

“What I remember most is the friendships I made,” Hall said. “It’s the bus trips, staying together on the road with a special group of guys. That’s what is dear to my heart. And now 30 years later laughing together, catching up about life, kids, families, that’s what’s special. Basketball was just a byproduct of the entire experience.”

There is one single play, however, that Hall vividly recalls.

It’s known simply as the “Langley Dunk.” Mention that to any QU player or fan who was in Pepsi Arena that night and they will tell you it’s arguably the greatest highlight ever in that gym.

In today’s world, it would have been all over “SportsCenter.”

And Hall set it up with a long full-court pass that was slightly underthrown.

“I saw David breaking to the basket and just heaved the ball down court,” Hall said.

Rasaan Hall drives to the basket during a Quincy University game. (QU photo)

With Langley already in full extension at the rim expecting a lob pass for any easy dunk, Hall’s underthrown pass came in about knee level. Langley adjusted in the air, cupped the ball in his right hand at his knee and tomahawked the dunk all in one motion.

The crowd exploded, the team high-fived.

“That was just unbelievable,” Hall said.

Hall came to Quincy from Southern California, he was recruited from the College of Canyons Junior College to QU along with teammates Reggie Bell and Langley by assistant coach Jeff Dunlap. Dunlap had known Hall since he was in high school.

Hall said his introduction to the Midwest in the late summer of 1993 looked like a bad science fiction movie.

“We were driving in from St. Louis and the water had receded from the flood,” Hall said of the Great Flood of 1983 that devastated a part of the Midwest including Quincy and Hannibal, Mo. “We were driving past Hannibal and you could see the watermarks, how high the water had been.

“I wondered where on Earth am I going? To see how high that water had been was mind-boggling to me.”

Hall will bring his wife Debbie and son Ka’lil, 11, to see him be inducted this weekend. Numerous teammates, coaches, and friends will also be on hand to celebrate and turn back the clock.

Only one thing can bum the Southern California native who came to a small Midwest town 30 years ago.

“I can’t believe Elder’s isn’t open anymore,” he said of one of his favorite eating establishments as a student. “Fried chicken was awesome!”

“Rasaan was a kid from Los Angeles that loved Quincy and QU the moment he stepped foot in the city,” Hawkins said. “He moved back to Los Angeles where he still lives but has made trips back to Quincy on numerous occasions for reunions. Quincy and Quincy University are still in his blood. He’s a very proud Hawk.”

No more so than on Saturday, when he becomes Rasaan Hall, Hawk Hall of Famer.

RASAAN HALL FILE

Years: 1993-1994, 1994-1995 (player); 1995-96 (volunteer assistant coach)

Graduated: 1996, bachelor’s degree, communications and public relations

Resides: Chatsworth, Calif.

Family: Wife, Debbie; son, Ka’lil

Occupation: Senior Hospital Sales Specialist, Pfizer Co., 20-plus years

JUNIOR YEAR (19-9)

Started 26 of 28 games ... 104-239 from field (.435) ... 47-128 from 3pt (.367) ... 67-84 from FT (.797) ... 79 rebounds (2.8 ppg) ... 104 assists (3.7 ppg) ... 322 points (11.5 ppg) ... Won Free Throw Award ... Led team in charges taken ... Team earned QU’s first bid to NCAA Div. II Tournament.

SENIOR YEAR (23-7)

Started 29 of 30 games ... 147-260 from field (.565) .... 116-147 from FT (.790) ... 121 rebounds (4.3 rpg) ... 94 assists (3.1 apg) ... 482 points (16.1 ppg) ... Set school record for 3-point field goal percentage (72-139) 51.8 percent ... Ranked fourth in NCAA Div. II in 3-point field goal percentage ... Went 6-for-6 from 3 pt vs. IUPU-Fort Wayne ... Team earned QU’s second consecutive bid to NCAA Tournament, where the Hawks lost in the semifinals but won regional consolation game ... Voted as Team MVP ... Won team Free Throw Award ... Named Honorable Mention All-American by Div. II. Basketball Bulletin.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.