Local allergy physicians report peak tree pollen counts

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State doctors said pollen is flying earlier this year and allergy season is in full swing.

Quincy Medical Group Allergy Physician Jason Knuffman said now that the weather is warming up, even more tree pollen counts are at their peak.

“Of course the last few days, everybody can see the buds and the leaves and everything is really starting to come out,” Knuffman said. “And so when it’s a really nice sunny, windy day outside, that’s when the pollen counts are going to be really high.”

Knuffman said if you’re sneezing, wheezing, itching or burning make sure to talk to your doctor about the best over-the-counter medicines and nasal sprays.

“Sometimes people don’t remember how bad it is from year to year,” Kunffman said. “They kind of forget how bad the symptoms are.”

Knuffman said allergy season is typically expected to continue into early July.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel...
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Recent Personnel Moves By The Palmyra School Board
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Enchanted Books Quincy IL
Enchanted Books holding grand opening
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Local allergy physicians report peak tree pollen counts
Local allergy physicians report peak tree pollen counts
Doyle Manufacturing holding the Doyle Difference Event
Doyle Manufacturing holding the Doyle Difference Event
How to get your air conditioner ready for warm weather
How to get your air conditioner ready for warm weather
Illinois, Missouri legislators discuss healthcare with Blessing-Rieman nursing students
Illinois, Missouri legislators discuss healthcare with Blessing-Rieman nursing students
No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting on West Radio Road
No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting on West Radio Road