Local allergy physicians report peak tree pollen counts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State doctors said pollen is flying earlier this year and allergy season is in full swing.

Quincy Medical Group Allergy Physician Jason Knuffman said now that the weather is warming up, even more tree pollen counts are at their peak.

“Of course the last few days, everybody can see the buds and the leaves and everything is really starting to come out,” Knuffman said. “And so when it’s a really nice sunny, windy day outside, that’s when the pollen counts are going to be really high.”

Knuffman said if you’re sneezing, wheezing, itching or burning make sure to talk to your doctor about the best over-the-counter medicines and nasal sprays.

“Sometimes people don’t remember how bad it is from year to year,” Kunffman said. “They kind of forget how bad the symptoms are.”

Knuffman said allergy season is typically expected to continue into early July.

