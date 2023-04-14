Mount Sterling man receives additional predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge

MOUNT STERLING (WGEM) - A Mount Sterling man, who was arrested in March on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, is now being charged with an additional count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

On March 31, Gary A. Welty, of Mount Sterling, was arrested and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of child.

ISP reported that after Welty’s arrest, an additional victim came forward.

On Friday, ISP DCI got a new arrest warrant for Welty for one additional count of predatory criminal sexual assault of child and was taken into custody by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

ISP said Welty posted the bond of $1,000,000 on the new charge.

ISP said this is an on going investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact ISP at 217-782-4750.

