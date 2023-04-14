No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting on West Radio Road

Officer-involved shooting near Quincy’s West Radio Road
By Anna Brandon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha announced Friday that charges will not be filed against anyone involved in a February officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Quincy man.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said on April 13 a grand jury came together and heard testimonies and reviewed evidence relating to the shooting that resulted in the death of Bradley Havermale, 29, of Quincy.

Additionally, the Adam’s County State’s Attorney’s office reviewed the incident and the evidence collected through the investigation and determined that the officers involved acted appropriately. Within proper procedures and training, criminal charges are not appropriate.

Farha said that the involved officers made several attempts to de-escalate and attempted to use less than lethal force to resolve the situation.

On Feb. 9, the police department was dispatched to a 911 call around 4 p.m. about a suicidal man on West Radio Road.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said that Havermale got out of the vehicle and brandished a gun, and a short foot chase ensued. Grootens said that the three officers shot the man in self-defense.

No officers were injured but Grootens drove the officers to Blessing Hospital to get checked out

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators have responded to the scene, and that agency handled the investigation.

On Feb. 10, Grootens released the names of the officers involved and who was placed on leave.

