Sheriff: Despite rumors, missing Monroe County woman has not been found

PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston said Friday that despite the rumors circulating in the community, a Monroe County woman who has been missing since 2021, has not been found.

In a Facebook post made Friday, Sheriff Colston stated that on Wednesday, a person reported finding a piece of material that matched the description of clothing Betty Hayes was wearing when the then 88 year-old-woman, was last seen on Dec. 16, 2021.

Sheriff Colston reported that he and multiple deputies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Madison-West Monroe Fire Protection District searched the area.

He said the material was found in a planted field. The team then searched the area on foot and with UTVs into the evening hours of Wednesday.

Colston added that on Thursday, a forensic-level cadaver dog also searched the area and did not indicate the presence of human remains.

Colston went on to state the search team also found fence posts, dog toys, men’s clothing and children’s clothing along with various trash items such as water bottles, cans, etc. Colston stated it is possible these were all discarded items.

“I am very thankful for the citizen that called, as gathering information from our community members is vital in successful investigations. While I cannot give details of the remainder of the investigation, I will say that we have received numerous calls from concerned citizens. We have followed up on each one,” Colston stated. “During this investigation, we have searched several hundred acres, deployed cadaver dogs multiple times, followed up on multiple pieces of information and continue to work on this investigation regularly. Multiple agencies have taken part in this investigation at all levels using the most modern technology as well as having trained personnel on the ground during every stage of this investigation. We remain committed to finding answers.”

