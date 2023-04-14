Special census part of proposed Macomb budget

MACOMB (WGEM) - On Monday, April 17, Macomb City Council will vote on whether or not to implement the new fiscal year’s budget of $38.5 million.

The proposed budget is an increase from $34 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year and projects $10 million in general fund revenue and $12 million in expenditures.

Mayor Michael Inman said the primary reason for the difference in spending and revenue is the amount of one-time projects that are expected to take place.

“We’re going to put about $425,000 into some improvements at fire station #1 here in the city, we’ve got $300,000 allocated to a special census next spring and about $250,000 in an acquisition of a two-ton truck for public works,” Inman said.

Inman said the city is conducting the special census because they believe the 2020 census to have underscored Macomb’s population.

Because the census was conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inman believes several Western Illinois University students did not fill out the census.

In 2010, the city conducted a special census that Inman said recovered approximately 2,700 people.

He said more people means more state and federal funding.

“This has been just like every-other-year, we tend to overestimate expenses, underestimate revenue, so this $2 million out of balance that we project going into this, is likely to be less than that,” Inman added.

The budget projects 14% of expenditures to go to the police department, 13% for wastewater, 11% for the fire department and 11% for public transportation.

Additionally, all full-time city employees could see a 3% bump in pay.

To view the 2022-2023 fiscal year’s budget click here.

Click here for a draft of the 2023-2024 budget.

