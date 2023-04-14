Weather Alert Severe Storms Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is severe weather season in the Midwest. A cold front will be moving through the area Saturday in the late afternoon. This storm system has the potential to ignite a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. The timing looks like it would begin for the western counties at about 3 to 4 PM Saturday. The storms should be across the Quincy area around 5 to 6 PM.

Storms should arrive late Saturday afternoon (Brian inman)

And they should exit our eastern counties by 8 PM. The primary threats with the storm are large hail and damaging wind. While we cannot rule out tornadoes the threat is on the low side. Whenever a spring or summer low-pressure center tracks near the area. Brief tornadic activity is possible. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings look likely on Saturday afternoon through early evening. This cold front brings in a rather pronounced pocket of cold air. High temperatures have been in and around the 80-degree mark for much of the week. This cold pocket of air on the backside of the cold front will drop our temperatures down into the 40s for a daytime high on Sunday and the mid to upper 30s for low temperatures on Monday morning, the cold air does not stick around and temperatures rebound next week into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.