WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Goalkeeper Maddie Hill Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

Quincy High Grad Is Headed To The Great Lakes Valley Conference To Continue Her Collegiate Soccer Career
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Maddie Hill is the type of player that every coach simply dreams about. She’s talented, passionate, a great leader, and is always working hard to get better at her position. Maddie has served as Goalkeeper for the Lady Blayers of John Wood for the past two seasons after graduating from Quincy High School.

She’s helped JWCC reach a few impressive milestones on the NJCAA pitch during her time playing in the college ranks in “The Gem City.” Now Maddie is set to continue her college exploits at Maryville University after signing a National Letter Of Intent with the GLVC member school.

We’ll have the latest from the Student Activity Center on the John Wood campus.

