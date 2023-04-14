WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra Panthers Cross Country Standout Connor Bross Signs With The Trojans Of Hannibal-LaGrange University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Palmyra High Cross Country standout Connor Bross has decided to stay close to home to pursue his collegiate career. On Wednesday, the talented PHS senior signed with Hannibal-LaGrange University. That’s where Connor will join the Trojans Cross Country and Track Team in the fall as they prepare to compete in the NAIA ranks next season. We’ll have more details from “The Flower City.”

