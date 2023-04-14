WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra High’s Pole Vaulting Standout Abbey Redd Signs With Washburn University

PHS Panther Senior Set To Head To Kansas After High School Graduation
Abbey Redd (Palmyra Panthers) Pole Vaulter Signs With Washburn Univ. In Kansas
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Palmyra High senior Abbey Redd has had a chance to showcase her athletic skills in a big way during here prep career in the “Show Me State!” Now the All-State Pole Vaulter is set to head to the college ranks after signing with Washburn University. WU is located in Topeka, Kansas, and it’s there that Abbey has plan to major in Biology this fall.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Miss Redd recently in “The Flower City” to get her thoughts on why she selected Washburn.

