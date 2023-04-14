WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt
Payson-Seymour’s Bats Heat Up Early On The Road Against LHS
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - IHSA Softball Scoreboard For Thursday, April 13, 2023
Payson-Seymour 10
Liberty 5
Western Big Six Conference (Softball)
Quincy 1
United Township 9
IHSA Softball
Quincy Notre Dame 12
Southwestern 3
West Central 5
Triopia 8
Southeastern 5
Astoria/VIT 2
Greenfield/Nothwestern 8
Griggsville-Perry 3
Unity 4
West Hancock 3
IHSA Soccer
QND Lady Raiders 2
Pleasant Plains 5
QND Now (9-4-1)
QND: Lia Quintero (1 Goal)
QND: Makayla Patton (1 Goal)
Quincy 5
Springfield 3
QHS Now (7-0-3)
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.