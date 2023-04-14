WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Payson-Seymour’s Bats Heat Up Early On The Road Against LHS
Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Heat Up At The Plate Against Liberty On The OHSA Softball Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - IHSA Softball Scoreboard For Thursday, April 13, 2023

Payson-Seymour 10

Liberty 5

Western Big Six Conference (Softball)

Quincy 1

United Township 9

IHSA Softball

Quincy Notre Dame 12

Southwestern 3

West Central 5

Triopia 8

Southeastern 5

Astoria/VIT 2

Greenfield/Nothwestern 8

Griggsville-Perry 3

Unity 4

West Hancock 3

IHSA Soccer

QND Lady Raiders 2

Pleasant Plains 5

QND Now (9-4-1)

QND: Lia Quintero (1 Goal)

QND: Makayla Patton (1 Goal)

Quincy 5

Springfield 3

QHS Now (7-0-3)

