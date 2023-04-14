WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Eagles Of LHS Look To Soar To A Victory At Home Over The Visiting Indians
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard For Thursday, April 13, 2023
IHSA Baseball
Liberty 6
Payson-Seymour 5
Macomb 7
Camp Point Central 1
Greenfield/NW 12
Griggsville-Perry 9
Brown County 10
North Greene 1
BC Hornets Out Hit NG 8-6 In 7 Innings
NGHS Committed 6 Errors in This Contest!
MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard
Bowling Green 9
Christian 1
Holt 5
Hannibal 1
HHS Pirates Now (7-9) On The Season
Monroe City 9
Palmyra 6
Schuyler County 11
Knox County 1
SCHS Rams Now (4-5) On The Season
KCHS Eagles Fall To (6-4)
Mark Twain Tigers 7
Van Far 4
South Shelby 10
Clark County 8 (Final/8 Innings)
Scotland County 1
Harrisburg 5
North Shelby Raiders 10
Highland Cougars 5
IHSAA Golf (Boys)
Southeast Conference Meet
(Held At Mount Pleasant)
Team Standings
1. Washington 145
2. Fairfield 161
3. Mount Pleasant 171
4. Fort Madison 176
5. Keokuk 193
