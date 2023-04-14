WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Eagles Of LHS Look To Soar To A Victory At Home Over The Visiting Indians
Liberty Eagles Host Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Liberty Eagles Host Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard For Thursday, April 13, 2023

IHSA Baseball

Liberty 6

Payson-Seymour 5

Macomb 7

Camp Point Central 1

Greenfield/NW 12

Griggsville-Perry 9

Brown County 10

North Greene 1

BC Hornets Out Hit NG 8-6 In 7 Innings

NGHS Committed 6 Errors in This Contest!

MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard

Bowling Green 9

Christian 1

Holt 5

Hannibal 1

HHS Pirates Now (7-9) On The Season

Monroe City 9

Palmyra 6

Schuyler County 11

Knox County 1

SCHS Rams Now (4-5) On The Season

KCHS Eagles Fall To (6-4)

Mark Twain Tigers 7

Van Far 4

South Shelby 10

Clark County 8 (Final/8 Innings)

Scotland County 1

Harrisburg 5

North Shelby Raiders 10

Highland Cougars 5

IHSAA Golf (Boys)

Southeast Conference Meet

(Held At Mount Pleasant)

Team Standings

1. Washington 145

2. Fairfield 161

3. Mount Pleasant 171

4. Fort Madison 176

5. Keokuk 193

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra High’s Pole Vaulting Standout Abbey Redd Signs With Washburn University

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Track & Field Standout Abbey Redd Signs With Washburn University In Kansas

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra Panthers Cross Country Standout Connor Bross Signs With The Trojans Of Hannibal-LaGrange University

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Cross Country Standout Connor Bross Signs With The Trojans Of Hannibal-LaGrange University

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Goalkeeper Maddie Hill Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Goalkeeper Maddie Hill Signs National Letter Of Intent

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) Chad Boudreau Selected As The New Head Men’s Basketball Coach At Western Illinois University In Macomb

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Chad Boudreau Selected As The New Head Men’s Basketball Coach At Western Illinois University In Macomb

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 11) Palmyra Lady Panthers Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Will Not Return To The Bench Next Season At PHS

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Will Not Return To The Bench Next Season At PHS

Sports

Palmyra Lady Panthers Head Coach Tim Southers will not return next season At PHS

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT

Sports

Culver-Stockton Wildcats Men's Head Soccer Coach Nic Powers resigns

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) Titans Of West Hancock Play Host To The Indians Of Clark County

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Titans Play Host To Clark County On The IHSA Diamond

Sports

West Hancock Titans host Clark County on the IHSA baseball diamond

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT