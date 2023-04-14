World’s largest Monopoly game to begin taking shape before the summer

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb community is in the midst of celebrating the woman who invented The Landlord’s Game, which would later become Monopoly.

After receiving a $40,000 matching state grant from the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (MACVB) Executive Director Jock Hedblade said within the next few weeks, work should begin on four sculptures that will stand in Macomb’s downtown.

In one corner, Hedblade said will be a representation of the game’s creator Lizzie Magie, who was born in Macomb. In another corner will be a top hat. Dice that spin will be in another corner while a fourth sculpture will depict a combination of The Landlord’s Game and Monopoly.

“We want to create the world’s largest Monopoly board, so we’re going to start off with an app that can be played,” Hedblade said. “That app will also include trivia and coupons to get you inside of the businesses and overtime we hope to develop that into an actual more tangible type of game that you can play and visualize.”

Each sculpture, Hedblade said, will have a stainless steel look to reflect what the playing pieces of the real Monopoly game look like.

“We’re going to make sure all four sculptures are done before we unveil them and the plan for unveiling them would be spring of 2024,” Hedblade added.

Because the grant is a matching grant, MACVB will have to come up with the other $40,000. Hedblade said the bureau will rely on donations to raise their half of the project.

The Landlord Game was created before 1905 and eventually became Monopoly in the 1930s.

Hedblade believes the game will bring more foot traffic to the square.

