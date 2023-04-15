New yoga studio opens on Maine Street in Quincy

Rooted Yoga
Rooted Yoga(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a new exercise option in Quincy for those who want to calm their nerves.

On Saturday morning, Kimberly Page taught her first flow class at Rooted Yoga located at 824 Maine St.

Page said she offers an array of both group classes and one-on-one for trauma therapy.

“Everybody stores pain in their stomach and their shoulders and their back,” Page said. “And the body remembers. The body feels what it went through. So you help the body have new memories. Yoga does that. It uses the nervous system to calm down the sympathetic nervous system.”

Rooted Yoga offers a variety of classes including Yoga Flow, Mom & Me, Restorative, and Muffins & Mimosas.

Click here for a list of upcoming classes.

