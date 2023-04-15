Quincy Art Center celebrates World Art Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a dual celebration for the Quincy Art Center. Not only was Saturday World Art Day, but the center also celebrated their 100th anniversary.

Staff invited the public to a reception which featured a collection of 100 pieces from renowned local, regional and global artists which included pieces by Fritzi Morrison, Wayne Thiebaud and Pablo Picasso.

Experts were available to give a background on each piece for those who attended.

“World Art Day is a celebration in our community,” said the Quincy Art Center marketing director Kelsey Deters. “And Quincy is so lucky because we have such a rich art culture. Visual arts obviously, but all of the arts are huge in our community. We love that Quincy has embraced so many of the arts organizations in town.”

Quincy Art Center has another celebration coming up in May. They are calling all artists in the community to submit their work to go on display. For more information, click here.

