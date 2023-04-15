Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal

Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, Smooth As Ice debuted its grand storefront opening at 623 Broadway Street in Hannibal.

The business originally sold custom artisan ice cream, shaved ice, frosted lemonades and even frozen dog treats out of a mobile trailer, but are now expanding.

Owner Melody Reynolds said they will still keep their mobile business. She said now with a brick and mortar, patrons can enjoy their product year-round.

“We’re very family oriented,” Reynolds said. “We want to be that for families here. So we try to keep our prices affordable, we try to offer a product that’s absolutely fabulous and everybody loves ice cream.”

Smooth As Ice is open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekends and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evenings for now.

Reynolds said when school is out they will expand their hours to 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

