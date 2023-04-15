Tax filing tips ahead of April 18 deadline

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tax season is coming to an end, but there’s still time for you to file.

The typical deadline for you to submit your taxes is April 15.

This year that deadline falls on April 18, because April 15 falls on a Saturday.

Anytime tax day falls on a weekend, the deadline for taxes moves to the following Monday.

This year, the Monday following the deadline falls on the Emancipation Day holiday, which pushes the deadline to Tuesday, April 18.

You still have time to file on your own, online or with a tax professional.

Liberty Tax Service Office Supervisor Mark Pegler said to be cautious when filing on your own, so you can avoid common mistakes.

“Many times people choose the wrong filing status, many times people claim children that they’re not allowed to claim on their tax return or other types of dependents many times people are confused on which income belongs on their tax return they are many times confused which line that income goes on the tax return,” Pegler said.

Pegler said if you owe more taxes than what you put on your tax return, late payment penalties and interest can accumulate.

There can also be IRS penalties for understating your income and deductions which could potentially lead to fraud charges.

Pegler has advice if you’re filing on your own or seeing a tax preparer this weekend to help you avoid those errors:

Make sure to bring every document you’ve received in the mail that says “Important Tax Documents Enclosed” to the tax professional helping you file.

If you’re filing on your own or with a professional, make sure you account for every employer and all types of income you’ve had in the tax year.

If you’re filing late, you should probably have a tax pro help you with your filing needs at the last minute.

