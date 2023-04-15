Toys for Tots prepares for first fundraising event of the year

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Toys for Tots of Western Illinois crew is preparing for their first and largest fundraiser of the year, taking place in Quincy on Friday evening.

Toys for Tots is known for providing gifts to children in need at Christmas time.

They recently partnered with Connect Child and Family Services to provide birthday gifts to foster children, and are looking to expand their services even more.

Coordinator Jessica Humke said with plans to serve even more children, they need financial help now more than ever.

“We actually have already sold three times as many tickets as what we did last year, so we are extremely excited to be here at the Corinthian, to be able to house that many people and just to share the growth that we want to continue into 2023 and what they can do to help,” Humke said.

Humke said 185 guests are registered to attend tomorrow’s event at the Corinthian.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. where appetizers will be served and silent and live auctions will be held.

Tickets can be purchase at the door for $27.50.

