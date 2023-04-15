Weather Alert Saturday: Severe Thunderstorms Likely

QUINCY (WGEM) - We will see one more day of nice temperatures on Saturday. A mid-level atmospheric disturbance brings the threat of some showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning, with the main threats being heavy downpours and perhaps some small hail and gusty winds. After the morning round of showers and storms exits the region a strong cold front approaches from the west as a low-pressure system deepens and moves into eastern Iowa this evening. As the atmosphere is expected to recover this afternoon temperatures are expected to again warm well into the mid to upper-70s across the region.

Severe Weather Threat: Because of this storm system portions of the central and southern tiers of the Tri-States have been upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center to a threat level 3 out of 5 (enhanced risk) for severe weather today though the entire viewing area lies within at least a threat level 2 out of 5 or higher. As the aforementioned cold front approaches from the west later in the day, moisture will increase ahead of this main system, and signals are there that more robust thunderstorm activity is likely to redevelop later in the day, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

Timing : The timeframe for this more intense round of afternoon activity would be primarily after 4 PM and extending into the evening hours, likely exiting eastern portions of the viewing area after the 9-10 PM timeframe. It is important to note that while all areas of the Tri-States do have a severe weather risk today, greater coverage is possible in higher-threat areas. Remain weather-aware today and stay tuned to WGEM as further forecast refinements are likely this afternoon. It is a good day to have those Stormtrak weather apps handy!

Intense thunderstorms likely to develop Saturday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front as seen here on one of our Futurecast models. (WGEM)

The cold front brings big changes as temperatures drop tonight, falling into the upper-30s to lower-40s across the region with gusty winds of 25-30+ mph. Sunday will be a raw day behind this system as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-40s with occasional showers and perhaps even a few snowflakes, especially across northern portions of the viewing area.

