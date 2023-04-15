WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 14) “Sports Extra” Former Palmyra Head Girls Basketball Coach Tim Southers Plans To Coach Again Next Season

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - It’s certainly been a week that former Palmyra head basketball coach Tim Southers won’t soon forget. After being surprised by the Palmyra School Board’s 7-0 vote on Tuesday not to renew his teaching and coaching contract for next season, the proud father and grandfather revealed that he does plan to coach again next season. At this point, he has no idea where he might be patrolling the hardwood, but he is focused on returning to the bench for the (2023-24) season.

Southers also indicated that he's thankful for all the signs of support he has received from the "Palmyra Community" over the past 72 hours as well.

