WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 14) “Sports Extra” Former Palmyra Head Girls Basketball Coach Tim Southers Plans To Coach Again Next Season

Southers Shares Insight On All The Support He Has Been Shown This Week After Not Having His Contract Renewed By Palmyra School Board
Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Plans On Coaching Next Season
Former Palmyra Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Southers Plans On Coaching Next Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - It’s certainly been a week that former Palmyra head basketball coach Tim Southers won’t soon forget. After being surprised by the Palmyra School Board’s 7-0 vote on Tuesday not to renew his teaching and coaching contract for next season, the proud father and grandfather revealed that he does plan to coach again next season. At this point, he has no idea where he might be patrolling the hardwood, but he is focused on returning to the bench for the (2023-24) season.

Southers also indicated that he’s thankful for all the signs of support he has received from the “Palmyra Community” over the past 72 hours as well. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Leadership qualities separated incoming QU basketball HOFer Rasaan Hall from the rest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Rasaan Hall will be one of 11 individuals inducted into the Quincy University Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra High’s Pole Vaulting Standout Abbey Redd Signs With Washburn University

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Track & Field Standout Abbey Redd Signs With Washburn University In Kansas

Sports

Palmyra High Track And Field standout Abbey Redd signs with Washburn

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Latest News

Sports

Liberty Eagles and Payson-Seymour collide on the IHSA baseball diamond

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 13) Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour Travel To Liberty To Face The Lady Eagles On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

Lady Indians of Payson-Seymour and the Liberty Eagles collide on the IHSA softball dirt

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) Palmyra Panthers Cross Country Standout Connor Bross Signs With The Trojans Of Hannibal-LaGrange University

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Cross Country Standout Connor Bross Signs With The Trojans Of Hannibal-LaGrange University

Sports

Palmyra High Cross Country standout Conner Bross signs with Hannibal-LaGrange

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Goalkeeper Maddie Hill Signs National Letter Of Intent With Maryville University

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Goalkeeper Maddie Hill Signs National Letter Of Intent