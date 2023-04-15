With warm weather comes more motorcycle rides; tips to keep yourself safe

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the spring season upon us, you may want to take full advantage of the weather and hit the road on your motorcycle.

Smith Brothers Powersports Sales Manager, Andrew Smith said, this is the time when people get the itch to buy their bikes and get on the road.

He encourages bikers to drive safely, and that starts with checking your ride before you hit the road.

He said it’s especially important for bikers to check things like tire pressure before riding because there’s no big cage around you, like a car, to prevent you from hitting anything.

Smith offers driving safety tips, as well.

“As a motorcyclist you need to ride defensively. Unfortunately with technology now a days, distracted driving is at an all time high try to avoid heavily populated streets,” Smith said. “I know in Quincy it’s a lot of fun to ride up and down Broadway, but as a rule of thumb, that’s generally one I try to avoid.”

There’s no law requiring motorcyclists to wear a helmet in Illinois and Iowa.

In Missouri, only riders under 26 years old are required to wear a helmet.

Smith recommends riders always wear a helmet.

