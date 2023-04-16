Breezy with a Big Cool Down

While much of the past week has felt more like late spring or early summer, a short lived significant cool down is on the way.

Following the cold front that brought scattered showers and a few severe storms to the area, much cooler air will filter in. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall to around 40 degrees with isolated showers and storms continuing. Heading into Sunday, temperatures will continue falling with a high temperature only in the mid 40′s. Drizzle and scattered showers will remain likely on Sunday, with a couple snowflakes mixing in not out of the question, especially across Lee, Hancock and McDonough counties. Overnight lows Sunday night will fall into the upper 30′s.

In addition to being cool, the weather will be quite breezy on Sunday with winds gusting as high as 35-45mph. A wind advisory has been issued for Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, and McDonough counties from Noon Sunday through 7PM Monday to account for these gusty winds.

Temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees on Monday with breezy conditions continuing. Monday will see more sunshine for most of the Tri-States, with some cloud cover remaining for parts of McDonough county. Highs return to the 70′s Tuesday with more showers and storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

