Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi say an officer made a surprising discovery in a Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:38 p.m. Friday in Picayune, Mississippi. Police say during the traffic stop, the passenger hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag, WLOX reports.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.
The passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
- possession of a controlled substance
- tampering with physical evidence
- possession of weapon by felon
- possession of paraphernalia
The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.
