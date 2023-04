QUINCY (WGEM) - South 5th Street, from Kentucky to York Street will be closed Monday for the installation of a sanitary sewer service, according to City of Quincy Engineering Manager Steve Bange.

The closure will take place from April 17 until April 21.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and to find an alternate route during the installation.

