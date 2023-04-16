Windy and Warmer into the Work Week

A hefty breeze will continue into the first half of Monday with gusts up to 35-40mph possible.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A wind advisory continues for Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough Counties.
Any jackets brought out for Sundays big cool down will need to be used once again Monday morning. A hefty breeze will continue through the overnight hours and into the first half of Monday. Gusts could approach 30-40mph at times, especially across the Northern Tri-States. With temperatures falling into the upper 30′s, wind chills in the morning could drop into the 20′s to low 30′s.

By Monday afternoon, winds will begin to gradually decrease. With the help of abundant sunshine, temperatures will climb close to, if not just above, the 60-degree mark across the region. The warmup continues in earnest on Tuesday as a warm front lifts through, bringing high temps into the upper 60′s and into the upper 70′s by Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out as the warm front moves through Tuesday night and Wednesday. The better chance for storms comes along a cold front on Thursday and Friday.

Behind this cold front, another shot of cooler air looks to enter the region. While the forecast is still several days out, there is a growing potential of frost and a possible light freeze during the overnight hours next weekend.

