13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal
Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Sheriff: Despite rumors, missing Monroe County woman has not been found
Rooted Yoga
New yoga studio opens on Maine Street in Quincy

Latest News

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing