Abundant sunshine, but windy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 10 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow morning for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois. (maxuser | WGEM)

The low pressure system responsible for our gloomy Sunday continues to move east/northeast, pulling the clouds out of the Tri-States. Therefore, we are starting off our Monday with clear skies but morning temperatures are chilly in the 30s. As high pressure builds into the region, we will have abundant sunshine throughout the whole day. It will be warmer today, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Those temperatures are still slightly below normal for this time of year though. It will certainly be a windy day again, as winds continue to flow in from the northwest. I am expecting sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty winds will gradually start to decrease in intensity later this evening. With very dry air in place (low relative humidity) and the windy conditions, we have an elevated fire danger for the day especially for those in Missouri. Tonight, we will have clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be chilly again with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful sunny day and it will be a little warmer yet. Highs will hit into the mid to upper 60s. A warm front will move through the Tri-States tomorrow evening/night. As that front moves through it will try to squeeze out some rain tomorrow night. While we may get a few light scattered showers, a lot of rain should evaporate before it can even reach the ground.

