Abundant sunshine, but windy

Abundant sunshine is expected all day.
Abundant sunshine is expected all day.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 10 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow morning for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois.
Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois.(maxuser | WGEM)

The low pressure system responsible for our gloomy Sunday continues to move east/northeast, pulling the clouds out of the Tri-States. Therefore, we are starting off our Monday with clear skies but morning temperatures are chilly in the 30s. As high pressure builds into the region, we will have abundant sunshine throughout the whole day. It will be warmer today, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Those temperatures are still slightly below normal for this time of year though. It will certainly be a windy day again, as winds continue to flow in from the northwest. I am expecting sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty winds will gradually start to decrease in intensity later this evening. With very dry air in place (low relative humidity) and the windy conditions, we have an elevated fire danger for the day especially for those in Missouri. Tonight, we will have clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be chilly again with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful sunny day and it will be a little warmer yet. Highs will hit into the mid to upper 60s. A warm front will move through the Tri-States tomorrow evening/night. As that front moves through it will try to squeeze out some rain tomorrow night. While we may get a few light scattered showers, a lot of rain should evaporate before it can even reach the ground.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Sheriff: Despite rumors, missing Monroe County woman has not been found
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Rooted Yoga
New yoga studio opens on Maine Street in Quincy
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Evening Weather 04-16-2023
Evening Weather 04-16-2023
A hefty breeze will continue into the first half of Monday with gusts up to 35-40mph possible.
Windy and Warmer into the Work Week
Evening Weather 04-15-23
Evening Weather 04-15-23
A wind advisory has been issued for the Northern counties.
Breezy with a Big Cool Down