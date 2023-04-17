Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 16, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Gary Vogel

Susan Meiers

Abbey Clampitt

Billie Jo Elkin

Brantlee Hunold

Jaxson Heinze

Mitch Gadeke

Addison Hollensteiner

Corbin Kirtlink

Troy Patterson

Carl Toland

Leigha Huckey

Dave Harrell

Jon Bradshaw

Janet Hoffman

Peggy Ma

Cecil Bastian

Dale Maag

Tim Rice

William Raley

Bryce Peters

ANNIVERSARIES

Jerry & Julia Reckers

Frank & Donna Voss

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 17, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 17, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 16, 2023

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 16, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 15, 2023

Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 15, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 15, 2023

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 14, 2023

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 14, 2023

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 14, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 13, 2023

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 13, 2023

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 13, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 12, 2023

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.