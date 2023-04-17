Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 17, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Millie Wheeler

Ronda Frese

Ariel Bock

Brian Gronewold

JoAnn Moon

Danny Meyer

Allie Witte

Beth Logsdon

Sharon Gire

Eldon Beck

Marilyn Cox

Michael Taflinger

Maggie Hagerbaumer

Cooper Frazier

Cale Frazier

Bill Goodwin

Karen Szarka

Judy Lair

Tom Badgley

Neva Kenady

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.