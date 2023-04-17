Center, Missouri’s “Doc” retires after 41 years of service

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) - Sunday marked the celebration of Mark “Doc” Tucker, who served as Center, Missouri’s lone doctor for 41 years. Mark Twain High School’s cafeteria was filled with dozens and dozens of friends, family and patients wishing him farewell in retirement.

Mark Tucker, a Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) graduate, came to Center in 1982 and would be there for his entire professional career.

“We would make house calls to houses and things 10 years after that all stopped everywhere else,” Mark Tucker said.

Mark Tucker was recruited by a local committee that saw a need for a physician in town, the Dunlop Clinic Steering Committee. The committee was also part of bringing a medical clinic to town.

It was just three days after construction was complete on the clinic when Mark Tucker would begin seeing patients.

“We just didn’t want to have to go clear to Hannibal every time you had just a cold or whatever because we’re a farming community and we needed to be on the farm,” said committee member JoAnn Neuschafer. “He’s become a friend as well as a doctor that you could trust.

During Sunday’s retirement party, Mark Tucker received a resolution plaque from the Missouri House of Representatives.

Mark Tucker’s son, James Tucker, said his father played a significant role in his reason to also have a career in the medical field.

“There were many times that dinners were interrupted and he always did it with such a humbling and caring spirit to help people in the community and be right here for them,” James Tucker said. “That’s what people look for is somebody that’s close, somebody that understands where they come from, somebody that gives them the compassion and care that they want and deserve.”

James Tucker said his father was also involved in several community events outside of being the town’s “Doc.”

Ralls County Presiding Commissioner John Lake describes the now-retiree as a “Doc” for the ages.

“I’ve got a mother that’s older and she’s having some issues and he explains it to her and I mean, if it takes an hour to get it explained that’s how long it’s going to take,” Lake said.

Mark Tucker graduated from nearby Hannibal High School, which he said played a role in him choosing to come to Center in the first place.

He said it put him closer to his family.

As for retirement plans, Mark Tucker doesn’t plan on leaving the area he’s served for so long.

“I know what I’m going to be doing at 3 o’clock everyday, my grandchildren get out of school and I become an Uber driver and a babysitter until bedtime, or at least their bedtime,” Mark Tucker said.

Currently, Lake said one doctor comes to town two days per week while nurse practitioners also visit throughout the week. He said Blessing Health officials are in the active process of interviewing candidates that will replace Mark Tucker.

Judy Couch and JoAnn Neushchafer (WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.