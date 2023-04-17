Clerk: 3 votes will decide Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman

Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
By Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday, a decision will be made on who will be Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman after a tie in the April 4 Consolidated Election.

A matter of three votes will decide who’s elected.

On April 4, Republican Tim Siemer and Democrat Ben Uzelac ended up tied as Quincy’s 7th Ward Alderperson, early numbers indicated that Siemer won, but early voting had not been counted yet.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said of the 30 mail-in votes, they only received three for Ward 7.

He said they will be counted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Adams County Courthouse where the public is invited to attend and hear the election results.

Niekamp said they did not run into any trouble receiving mail-in votes.

“We haven’t seen or experienced any difficulties. You know, every time we do this, we have a bipartisan panel of judges that come and review all these certification envelopes, and then tomorrow they’ll unseal them and count them and put them through the tabulator,” Niekamp said.

