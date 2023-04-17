Quincy officials clarify yard waste pickup requirements

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy and Central Services has a contract with Evans Recycling to pick up yard waste from residents.

Director of Central Services Kevin McClean said to be careful with what you put your yard waste in. He said they will not take anything in a drum-size container or anything over 50 pounds.

McClean said as far as leaves go, make sure they are in a container or a yard waste bag with a stripe all the way around.

McClean also said the pickup services will not take sticks unless they are bundled together or in a can, but you need to be careful of the length.

“They will not pick up anything stick-wise, bigger than like an inch and a half diameter and over four-five feet long they will not pick it up, so if they have anything like that, they either need to break it so it’s in half, or cut it or something so it’s smaller in length,” McClean said.

For anything that doesn’t meet these qualifications or isn’t yard waste pickup, you can bring it to Evans Recycling at 711 W Radio Road.

