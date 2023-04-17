Freeze Warning for some

By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A chilly night for much of the Tri-State area. As a matter of fact, we do have a Freeze Warning for McDonough and Schuyler counties in Illinois. Temperatures may get down right to the freezing mark for our north and eastern Tri-State Counties. We will see a warming trend that develops with daytime highs on Tuesday that are near the 70-degree mark. The 70-degree temperatures will also be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and a light southeasterly wind.

Severe storms are possible but not likely
There is a limited potential for strong thunderstorms in the extreme northern counties on Wednesday morning. Our next strong storm system will arrive Thursday, we will go from daytime highs on Wednesday at 80 degrees, down to 70 on Thursday, down to 60 on Friday, and into the mid-40s on Saturday. We may also see the entire region drop down to the freezing mark or near the freezing mark Saturday night into Sunday morning.

